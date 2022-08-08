Sign up
Photo 4234
Art (on the square.)
The Sunday theme of the city was art. Several display`s on the square and city. And all exhibtions places free to visit. To much to visit them all.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Kathy
ace
I like the old brick of the buildings and the brick street. The artwork? Maybe not as much.
August 8th, 2022
Heather
ace
I like these little sculptures standing tall before the buildings in the square! (And how wonderful to have so many exhibitions open to the public for free!) Fav
August 8th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and I really like those little art pieces. It would be so much fun to visit the exhibitions.
August 8th, 2022
