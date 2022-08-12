Previous
Next
Wall art by pyrrhula
Photo 4238

Wall art

Austrian artist Erwin Wurm became world-famous for his sculptures about the absurd and the paradox in our society. . For Façade, (This exhibition ) he picked the façades at the buiding Balans on the square of CBK Zeeland for his location. Second-hand furniture will be attached to these walls. Chairs, a table, a made-up bed: a complete interior will be exhibited this way.

He says: ‘We bring the furniture outside. This type of work is a reaction to the weighty art of the ’60s and ’70s that I was raised with. What is the source of our existence, what is our destination; very weighty, pathetic works that make the viewer smaller. I do exactly the opposite and make myself smaller. By bringing furniture outside, you, being an artist make yourself vulnerable.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 81 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
1161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Call me Joe ace
Thanks for sharing this wonderful art installation 👌❤️
August 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise