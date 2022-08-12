Wall art

Austrian artist Erwin Wurm became world-famous for his sculptures about the absurd and the paradox in our society. . For Façade, (This exhibition ) he picked the façades at the buiding Balans on the square of CBK Zeeland for his location. Second-hand furniture will be attached to these walls. Chairs, a table, a made-up bed: a complete interior will be exhibited this way.



He says: ‘We bring the furniture outside. This type of work is a reaction to the weighty art of the ’60s and ’70s that I was raised with. What is the source of our existence, what is our destination; very weighty, pathetic works that make the viewer smaller. I do exactly the opposite and make myself smaller. By bringing furniture outside, you, being an artist make yourself vulnerable.