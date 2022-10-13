Sign up
Photo 4300
Organize and tidy.
Orchards and the border hedges.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Pyrrhula
@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
9
1
365
Canon EOS 700D
9th October 2022 2:20pm
Tags
theme-orchards
Corinne C
ace
These orchards are so neat and the borer in the background is so well maintained.
October 13th, 2022
