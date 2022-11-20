Previous
A memorial of the big flood - 1953 . by pyrrhula
A memorial of the big flood - 1953 .

On the plaque:

keep it guys!

in the infernal disaster night of February 1, 1953 , the flood boards
placed here threatened
to collapse under the violence of the waves
. the village Colijnsplaat seemed to go down without help.

villagers used their physical strength to hold
the rickety barrier in place
until a ship that had run aground in the harbor
was tossed onto the quay in front of the barrier.
thus the village was spared from flooding.

this monument was unveiled on 6 august 1993
in memory of the disaster of 1953
, the miraculous rescue of Colijnsplaat
and the dutch eternal struggle against the water.

Jan Haas '93
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Pyrrhula

@pyrrhula
Well , I`m a male, 82 years old , living in a small village , Goes, in Holland I`m great/thank full for all you critics...
Pyrrhula
In the night of January 31 to February 1, 1953, the Netherlands was hit by the flood disaster. Colijnsplaat has been spared as if by a miracle. The old – now filled in – harbor was still in full use and was connected to the Oosterschelde. On that night the water rose so high that it was decided to place the flood boards in the section next to the former town hall. The water continued to rise. The waves crashed against the tideboards. The center buttress could not handle the pressure of the water and began to crack and wobble. Villagers present (between 30 and 60) came to the rescue and started pushing against the planks and the buttress. Every time a big wave rolled in from the harbor, they braced themselves to absorb the impact of the wave against the planks with their bodies. The water continued to rise n 10 cm below the highest flood shelf. After several hours - when most of the men were exhausted and about to give up - unexpected help arrived from the harbor. The turnshipLead, lying in the harbour, was thrown by the sea onto the wharf right in front of the denomination, turning it into a breakwater.

Unveiled on August 6, 1993 by the living rescuers of 1953.
November 20th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A poignant story. Thanks for sharing
November 20th, 2022  
Heather ace
A powerful memorial sculpture! Fav! And thank you for giving us this background story, Ferry. So tragic!
November 20th, 2022  
