A memorial of the big flood - 1953 .

On the plaque:



keep it guys!



in the infernal disaster night of February 1, 1953 , the flood boards

placed here threatened

to collapse under the violence of the waves

. the village Colijnsplaat seemed to go down without help.



villagers used their physical strength to hold

the rickety barrier in place

until a ship that had run aground in the harbor

was tossed onto the quay in front of the barrier.

thus the village was spared from flooding.



this monument was unveiled on 6 august 1993

in memory of the disaster of 1953

, the miraculous rescue of Colijnsplaat

and the dutch eternal struggle against the water.



Jan Haas '93