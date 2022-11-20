A memorial of the big flood - 1953 .

in the infernal disaster night of February 1, 1953 , the flood boards
placed here threatened
to collapse under the violence of the waves
. the village Colijnsplaat seemed to go down without help.
villagers used their physical strength to hold
the rickety barrier in place
until a ship that had run aground in the harbor
was tossed onto the quay in front of the barrier.
thus the village was spared from flooding.
this monument was unveiled on 6 august 1993
in memory of the disaster of 1953
, the miraculous rescue of Colijnsplaat
and the dutch eternal struggle against the water.
Unveiled on August 6, 1993 by the living rescuers of 1953.