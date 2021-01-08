Previous
Could You Move? by regex
Could You Move?

I was trying to photograph a couple of horses as they interacted this morning, but this young filly was too curious about what I was doing and would not leave me alone.
Gene McDaniel

@regex
Dusting off my camera and returning to daily photography after a long hiatus.
