Photo 1098
Lots of Bricks
About 30 million in total believe it or not! A rather late entry for the mundane challemge Brick
16th January 2020
16th Jan 20
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-2017 onwards
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
12th January 2020 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mundane-brick
Skip Tribby 📷
ace
Very nice composition! FAV!
January 16th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Wonderful image!
January 16th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Absolutely brilliant POV, wonderful with the light burst. Fantastic!
January 16th, 2020
