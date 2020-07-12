Previous
Comet Neowise! by rjb71
Photo 1264

Comet Neowise!

Fantastic to see this comet in the sky in the early hours of this morning over Normanton Church at Rutland Water
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Casablanca ace
What a super sight!
July 12th, 2020  
