Photo 1264
Comet Neowise!
Fantastic to see this comet in the sky in the early hours of this morning over Normanton Church at Rutland Water
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
1
3
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Latest from all albums
1258
1259
572
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
Casablanca
ace
What a super sight!
July 12th, 2020
