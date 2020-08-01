Previous
Sort of Sunset by rjb71
Sort of Sunset

Decided to get off my back side and take the sunset tonight. Unfortunately the clouds had other ideas! I've added a little split tone to try and help it along a bit! Also tagging for the weekly challenge Moody Atmosphere
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
JudyC ace
Beautiful! Fav.
August 1st, 2020  
