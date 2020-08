This Spitfire is based at Duxford in Cambridgeshire and in the height of the lockdown was flown over the local villages as part of the Clap for our Carers event every Thursday evening. Due to the fantastic response its now flying over varous hospitals and raising money for the NHS. This shot was over Leicester Royal Infirmary where i had driven to the top of the multi story carpark to get a better view! More info here https://www.aircraftrestorationcompany.com/nhsspitfire