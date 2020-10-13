Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1353
Sky Drama
A little detour on the way home as i had a feeling it might be a good sunset. I've deliberately underexposed it to keep the viaduct in silhouette.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
3
3
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
2325
photos
251
followers
119
following
1345
1346
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-2017 onwards
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
scenesoftheroad-25
Carole Sandford
ace
Knew this was yours! Fabulous!
October 13th, 2020
Catherine Otley
ace
stunning!
October 13th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Stunning. Simply stunning
October 13th, 2020
