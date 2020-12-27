Previous
Lunar Halo by rjb71
Photo 1412

Lunar Halo

After a day of photographing 5 local medical practices I'd sort of run out of enthusiasm for photography then I looked out the back door and saw this halo had formed around the moon so I had to take a shot!
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Perfect! If I had done that, it would not be near as nice.
December 27th, 2020  
Babs ace
Wow looks chilly surrounded by ice crystals.
December 27th, 2020  
