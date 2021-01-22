Sign up
Light Therapy
Managed to escape from work in the daylight. It's is after all Poet's day! This is the river Welland flood water providing a near perfect reflection. The river itself was anything but calm!
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Kerri Michaels
ace
Stunning fav
January 22nd, 2021
Poppo Livy
ace
Fabulous reflections
January 22nd, 2021
Nada
ace
Just the therapy needed!
January 22nd, 2021
Dianne
Seeing spectacular views and taking lovely images is great therapy indeed.
January 22nd, 2021
Korcsog Károly
ace
I like it!
January 22nd, 2021
Clare Gadsby
ace
beautiful!
January 22nd, 2021
