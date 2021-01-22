Previous
Next
Light Therapy by rjb71
Photo 1436

Light Therapy

Managed to escape from work in the daylight. It's is after all Poet's day! This is the river Welland flood water providing a near perfect reflection. The river itself was anything but calm!
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Richard Brown

ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
393% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerri Michaels ace
Stunning fav
January 22nd, 2021  
Poppo Livy ace
Fabulous reflections
January 22nd, 2021  
Nada ace
Just the therapy needed!
January 22nd, 2021  
Dianne
Seeing spectacular views and taking lovely images is great therapy indeed.
January 22nd, 2021  
Korcsog Károly ace
I like it!
January 22nd, 2021  
Clare Gadsby ace
beautiful!
January 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise