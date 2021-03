Another shot from Rutland Water (surprise!) thought I would check the crystal ball to see if the world is still upside down and i can confirm it is. Tagging for the song title challenge with Keene's Crystal Ball https://youtu.be/xEHy0QwvAYE Oh, crystal ball, crystal ball,Save us all, tell me life is beautiful,Mirror, mirror on the wall.Oh, crystal ball, hear my song,I'm fading out, everything I know is wrong,So put me where I belong.