Photo 1567
last one.
I'm very happy with the response to my poppy pictures. Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to comment. This is one of the first shots i took when i arrived at the poppy field and will be the last one i post i think.
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Tags
landscape-39
Kitty Hawke
ace
Huge wow.....
June 19th, 2021
