Sun Sunflowers and Sundogs! by rjb71
Photo 1622

Sun Sunflowers and Sundogs!

Can you have too much sun? Was fortunate to get an invite to photograph these sunflowers at a local vineyard thus evening. Warning you may get bored of sunflowers by the end of this week!
23rd August 2021 23rd Aug 21

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
August 23rd, 2021  
