Omicron (Robots in Disguise) by rjb71
Photo 1707

Omicron (Robots in Disguise)

A photo I took a while back of a transmitter mast that reminded me of a Transformer robot. The naming of the new covid variant as Omicron also reminds me of a Transformer so here we are!
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Christina
yes I can see it :) complete with a hat!
November 27th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Sort of how I envisioned
November 27th, 2021  
