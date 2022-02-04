Sign up
Photo 1763
Crescent
Bit breezy tonight so difficult to keep the camera steady enough. This is the 16% waxing moon taken from my back garden
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Richard Brown
ace
@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
Brigette
ace
Brilliant moon shot Richard
February 4th, 2022
