1 of 82 arches of the Welland valley viaduct this morning on my way to work. The total length is 1166 metres or 1275 yards and 18 metres high or 60 feet.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Richard Brown

@rjb71
Amateur photographer based in Rutland UK. Now on year 4. Flickr richjam71 Instagram richard_in_rutland
JackieR ace
Fabulous framing and glorious colours. Beautiful
February 8th, 2022  
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous framing! Wonderful sky!
February 8th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Absolutely stunning.
February 8th, 2022  
