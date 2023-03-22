Sign up
"Qadesh" ~ The Female Siberian Tiger
Photo of the day... "Qadesh"
The Female Siberian Tiger
© Rob Falbo
~ Not sure if Qadesh is still with us, but she definitely was the gentlest tiger I have ever met. I had the pleasure of photographing her up close and personal on many occasions.
~ She was born in 1988. I met her when she was 10 years old, 465 pounds and measured 9 feet 1 inch from paw to paw.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Taken
22nd March 2023 12:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
animals
,
tiger
,
cat
,
kitty
,
wild
,
wildcats
,
big cat
,
siberian tiger
