"Qadesh" ~ The Female Siberian Tiger

© Rob Falbo



~ Not sure if Qadesh is still with us, but she definitely was the gentlest tiger I have ever met. I had the pleasure of photographing her up close and personal on many occasions.



~ She was born in 1988. I met her when she was 10 years old, 465 pounds and measured 9 feet 1 inch from paw to paw.

