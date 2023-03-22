Previous
"Qadesh" ~ The Female Siberian Tiger by robfalbo
8 / 365

"Qadesh" ~ The Female Siberian Tiger

Photo of the day... "Qadesh"
The Female Siberian Tiger
© Rob Falbo

~ Not sure if Qadesh is still with us, but she definitely was the gentlest tiger I have ever met. I had the pleasure of photographing her up close and personal on many occasions.

~ She was born in 1988. I met her when she was 10 years old, 465 pounds and measured 9 feet 1 inch from paw to paw.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
