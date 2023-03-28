Sign up
14 / 365
Chicago, Illinois USA
Photo of the day...
View from the Congress Plaza Hotel
© Rob Falbo (2011)
A marvelous view of Lake Michigan and the Clarence F. Buckingham Memorial Fountain.
Many will recognize the fountain in the title sequence of the popular TV show Married... with Children as well as Crime Story.
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
Tags
usa
,
fountains
,
chicago
,
illinois
,
lake michigan
,
downtown chicago
,
buckingham fountain
