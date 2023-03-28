Previous
Chicago, Illinois USA by robfalbo
Chicago, Illinois USA

View from the Congress Plaza Hotel
© Rob Falbo (2011)

A marvelous view of Lake Michigan and the Clarence F. Buckingham Memorial Fountain.
Many will recognize the fountain in the title sequence of the popular TV show Married... with Children as well as Crime Story.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Rob Falbo

