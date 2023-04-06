Previous
Next
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada by robfalbo
23 / 365

Vaughan, Ontario, Canada

Photo of the day... Woodbridge Ave
Vaughan, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo (2019)

“Clouds, they make a painting out of the sky.” ~ Marty Rubin

Photo: The view from our condo.
West of Wallace St. towards Kipling Ave.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise