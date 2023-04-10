Previous
Custer State Park, South Dakota, USA by robfalbo
Custer State Park, South Dakota, USA

South Dakota, USA
© Rob Falbo

“A river cuts through rock not because of its power but because of its persistence.” ~ Jim Watkins


Named after Lt. Colonel George Armstrong Custer, this State Park and wildlife reserve is in the Black Hills covering an area of over 71,000 acres (287 km2).
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
