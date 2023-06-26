Sign up
Previous
104 / 365
Best Friends
Photo of the day… Best Friends out for a stroll.
© Rob Falbo.
I took this photo over 25 years ago.
I hope you are both doing well.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
1
1
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Tags
birds
,
parrot
,
colour
,
parrots
Diana
ace
Oh what a gorgeous capture of these two beauties! Thanks for the follow and favs, it is very much appreciated. I will follow you and look forward to see your echoes and reflections :-)
June 26th, 2023
