Shadow Art by robfalbo
Shadow Art

Photo of the day... Shadow Art
Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada
© Rob Falbo

What's amazing is that two shadows are cast from the same 3D figure using only forks and spoons.

This photo was taken at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium in Niagara Falls.

Apple iPhone 8 ~ f/1.8 ~ 1/6 sec ~ ISO 80 ~ 4mm ~ pattern, no flash, auto
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
