Shadow Art

Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

© Rob Falbo



What's amazing is that two shadows are cast from the same 3D figure using only forks and spoons.



This photo was taken at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium in Niagara Falls.



Apple iPhone 8 ~ f/1.8 ~ 1/6 sec ~ ISO 80 ~ 4mm ~ pattern, no flash, auto

