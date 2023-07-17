Sign up
Previous
125 / 365
Sailboats
Photo of the day... Sailboats
Huatulco, Mexico
© Rob Falbo
The resort area known as Huatulco is a "gem" for photographers.
Canon EOS A2 ~ AF SLR Film Camera (original print digitized)
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
1
0
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
125
photos
5
followers
5
following
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Tags
boats
,
ocean
,
summer
,
travel
,
sailboats
Diana
ace
Love the yachts, a bit bigger than sailboats;-)
July 17th, 2023
