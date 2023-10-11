Previous
Paris Las Vegas by robfalbo
Paris Las Vegas

Photo of the day… Paris
Las Vegas, USA


I took this photo from the Bellagio during its famous dancing fountains show.

From the rivets in its beams to its glass elevators, the half scale, 540-foot tall Eiffel Tower replica at Paris Las Vegas encompasses the same "je ne sais quoi" as the original.
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
Photo Details

