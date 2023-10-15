Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
215 / 365
LOVE
Photo of the day… #LOVE
Las Vegas, USA
© Rob Falbo (JMF)
A little piece of the Life Is Beautiful festival now sits in the Waterfall Atrium at the Palazzo in The Venetian Resort.
The ruby red “Love,” installation from artist Laura Kimpton is perforated with bird-shaped stamps that rise 12 feet tall and collectively span 36 feet across.
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
215
photos
7
followers
8
following
58% complete
View this month »
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
8th October 2023 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
love
,
vegas
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close