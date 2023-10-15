Previous
LOVE by robfalbo
215 / 365

LOVE

Photo of the day… #LOVE
Las Vegas, USA
© Rob Falbo (JMF)

A little piece of the Life Is Beautiful festival now sits in the Waterfall Atrium at the Palazzo in The Venetian Resort.

The ruby red “Love,” installation from artist Laura Kimpton is perforated with bird-shaped stamps that rise 12 feet tall and collectively span 36 feet across.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise