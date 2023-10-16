Previous
Sphere ~ Las Vegas by robfalbo
216 / 365

Sphere ~ Las Vegas

Photo of the day... The Sphere
Las Vegas, USA
© Rob Falbo

Yes, the Sphere is huge.

The $2.3 billion dollar spherical musical and entertainment arena in Las Vegas.

16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Rob Falbo

@robfalbo
Photo Details

