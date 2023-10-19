Sign up
Previous
219 / 365
Coca-Cola Store
Photo of the day… The Coca-Cola Store
Las Vegas, USA
© Rob Falbo
Another cool storefront design.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
Rob Falbo
@robfalbo
Echoes and Reflections from my time on this planet...
coke
storefront
vegas
Diana
ace
What a great capture of this amazing bottle and scene!
October 19th, 2023
