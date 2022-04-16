Sign up
Photo 1810
LHG_8496White lined Sphinx Moth on Indian paintbrush1
The white-lined sphinx moth is very quick but it seem to love the Indian paintbrush wildflower. I have noticed him on several trails we have walked but this one finally cooperated enough with me.
16th April 2022
16th Apr 22
Tags
sphinxmoth
,
indianpaintbrush
George
ace
Great capture. Well done.
April 16th, 2022
