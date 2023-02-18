Previous
LHG_6676 Osprey hovering west point by rontu
Photo 2023

LHG_6676 Osprey hovering west point

This Osprey is hovering in air at spot while looking for fish, flapping to maintain altitude but holding its position. He didn`t dive but I like how hislegs and talons are dangling for us to see.
18th February 2023 18th Feb 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
