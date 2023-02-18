Sign up
Photo 2023
LHG_6676 Osprey hovering west point
This Osprey is hovering in air at spot while looking for fish, flapping to maintain altitude but holding its position. He didn`t dive but I like how hislegs and talons are dangling for us to see.
18th February 2023
18th Feb 23
0
1
Tags
osprey
,
hovering
