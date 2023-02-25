Previous
LHG_5336 Couch`s Kingbird at Heron Flats by rontu
Photo 2029

LHG_5336 Couch`s Kingbird at Heron Flats

The Couch`s kingbird is a Texas specialty I saw 3 times on my latest trip. Each time perched high maybe looking for insects . These flycatchers swoop to catch mainly insects either just off the ground or in mid air.
25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
amyK ace
Lovely shot
February 28th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
delightful!
February 28th, 2023  
