Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2064
LHG_0928Barn Swallow nesting
I found some Barn swallows nesting near our campsite in New mexico
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2064
photos
95
followers
64
following
565% complete
View this month »
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
15th April 2023 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barnswallow
Maggiemae
ace
One wonders what the nest is made of. I have seen swallows mixing stuff like paste and applying it. You will have some great photos besides this one!
April 16th, 2023
Linda Godwin
@maggiemae
They gather mud or soil and debris and build it with what they find.
April 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close