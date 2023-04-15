Previous
Next
LHG_0928Barn Swallow nesting by rontu
Photo 2064

LHG_0928Barn Swallow nesting

I found some Barn swallows nesting near our campsite in New mexico
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
565% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
One wonders what the nest is made of. I have seen swallows mixing stuff like paste and applying it. You will have some great photos besides this one!
April 16th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
@maggiemae They gather mud or soil and debris and build it with what they find.
April 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise