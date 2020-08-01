Sign up
Photo 1682
Saturday, August 1, 2020
Chihuly at Cheekwood Botanical Gardens---an exhibit comprising of large-scale glass sculptures . The artwork in the foreground is called "Fiori Boat", and the one in the distance is called "Scarlet and Yellow Icicle Tower".
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Ryan Jason
@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 28 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. I enjoy taking photos of clouds, storms, sunsets, and other various types of weather,...
1682
photos
78
followers
78
following
1682
3
clouds and sky
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
1st August 2020 3:33pm
Tags
sky
,
water
,
sun
,
clouds
,
rain
,
art
,
sunshine
,
artwork
