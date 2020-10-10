Sign up
Photo 1715
Saturday, October 10, 2020
a rainy fall day
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
3
1
Ryan Jason
@ryanjasonphotography
I'm a 28 year old photographer in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. I enjoy taking photos of clouds, storms, sunsets, and other various types of weather,...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
clouds and sky
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th October 2020 1:53pm
Tags
sky
,
clouds
,
rain
,
rainy
,
rainyday
Lin
ace
Love it - and no people there...really awesome!
October 12th, 2020
Ryan Jason
@linnypinny
There were some people there, but I managed to quickly snap this shot when no one was around!
October 12th, 2020
sheri
Whoa, that's so creative!
October 12th, 2020
