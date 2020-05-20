Previous
Next
how do I get there from here? by samae
Photo 691

how do I get there from here?

It took awhile for this guy to figure out how to get to the jelly, but he finally did.

Thanks for your comments & favs on my photo from yesterday.

Much appreciate your time looking in.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

sarah

ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
189% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Clare Gadsby ace
always enjoy your processing sarah. you have developed a distinctive style
May 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise