how do I get there from here?
It took awhile for this guy to figure out how to get to the jelly, but he finally did.
Thanks for your comments & favs on my photo from yesterday.
Much appreciate your time looking in.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Hi my name is Sarah. I am starting my 2nd year of 365. This is a wonderful place to be... to be inspired... to be encouraged... to...
Tags
feeder
,
oriole
Clare Gadsby
ace
always enjoy your processing sarah. you have developed a distinctive style
May 20th, 2020
