Dog days of summer

Raining and Super hot again today. Crosby doesn’t like the fact it’s too hot to go for walks.



I took this shot while sitting on our patio. I took several shots of him. I wish I had centered him better in this composition, but I chose this one because of the way he is looking at me. He is my sweet boy.

