Photo 900
Stunning sunset
On our way back home yesterday we swung into the marina at Honey creek and waited for the sunset. Well worth the wait.
Thanks for stopping by.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1332
photos
162
followers
150
following
Tags
sunset
,
lake
Clare Gadsby
ace
wow. honey creek and honey colour. how gorgeous. those lines and reflections and the erratic cloudscape just absolutely make it!
December 15th, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful colours
December 15th, 2020
amyK
ace
Great mix of colors and clouds
December 15th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture
December 15th, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
December 15th, 2020
