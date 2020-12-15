Previous
Stunning sunset by samae
Photo 900

Stunning sunset

On our way back home yesterday we swung into the marina at Honey creek and waited for the sunset. Well worth the wait.

15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Clare Gadsby ace
wow. honey creek and honey colour. how gorgeous. those lines and reflections and the erratic cloudscape just absolutely make it!
December 15th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful colours
December 15th, 2020  
amyK ace
Great mix of colors and clouds
December 15th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture
December 15th, 2020  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
December 15th, 2020  
