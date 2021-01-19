Sign up
Photo 935
Pelican Party in the cove
Was fun to see pelicans visit our cove
Thanks for comments on my buffalo photo yesterday. Thanks as always for stoppingn by.
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
sarah
ace
@samae
Today I am starting year 3! Can’t believe it. At times I thought I would close my account. Sometimes it’ seems to be...
1380
photos
167
followers
151
following
256% complete
928
929
930
931
932
933
934
935
929
930
329
931
932
933
934
935
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
17th January 2021 4:41pm
pelicans
,
cove
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 19th, 2021
