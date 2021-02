Three treasures in one

When we lived in the UK, we used to go to Scotland and stay at my dear friends family estate. The boys loved playing in the streams. I took this photo of my babies, and then my sister did a pastel painting of it for me.



So this is my treasure- my babies, my memories and my sister's artwork.



I put the color version in my extras.





Just saw both photos from yesterday made PP thanks so much !!



Thanks for stopping by