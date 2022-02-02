Previous
Next
Label in a coat by samcat
117 / 365

Label in a coat

I love old clothing labels. I looked up R W Forsyth Ltd and they closed their stores in Edinburgh in 1982 and Glasgow in 1983.
I'd say this label looks 1960's?
2nd February 2022 2nd Feb 22

Sam Palmer

@samcat
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise