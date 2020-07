SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

I saw this tourist boat coming into St Julian’s Bay full of youngsters and had to take a shot. These boat-outings are for the younger generation with music in full volume and an area for dancing – if you can call modern movements ‘dancing’ – and probably alcohol, other drinks and food too. Such trips are carried out, regularly but not every day, throughout the Summer months.

Yesterday, in the news I heard of the sad loss of John Travolta’s wife. So you may consider this as a memorial to her.