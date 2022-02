HECANTONCHIRES

According to Greek mythology, Hecantonchires were three giants, each of them had 50 heads and 50 arms protruding from each shoulder. Do you see the head with the large eye?

This vine tree looked like one of them during my Mġarr walk. Actually there were many other vine trees resting through the Winter days but this was closest to the rubble wall along the road. Played with the colour tones in b&w in this shot.

