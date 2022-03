BEAUTIIFUL DAY

It was a beautiful day when we went to Wied Fulija. The sun was shinning and the water was glittering in the sun light.

Wied Fulija served as a landfill for 42 years until its closure in 1996. This area in Żurrieq has been rehabilitated and now provides a nice stroll along the cliffs or a great place to sit and watch the sun go down.

