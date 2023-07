FIREWORKS (4)

More fireworks shots from the Sacra Cuor parish festa. This weekend there was the Gżira festa very close to the Ferries where we went to watch the Sacra Cuor one but I didn’t go to watch. The coming weekend will be the festa of Msida, adjacent to Gzira.

More to come.

