Previous
Photo 4548
DRAGONFLY
Or is it a damselfly – I have never understood what makes the two different.
I caught this guy on what is left of one of my gladioli. I think he has a lovely colour.
Thank you very much for your visits, comments and fav's. on yesterday's picture.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
eDorre
ace
What an amazing color! Nice shot
July 31st, 2023
John
ace
How extraordinary! I have never seen that color on a dragonfly. The damselfly had more slender wings and a slender body, though they share many commonalities.!!
July 31st, 2023
