BALLUTA FESTA - OUR LADY OF CARMEL

Another shot from last Friday before last.

I went to have a look inside the Ballluta parish church and as soon as I saw the statue of Our Lady of Carmel with it's shadow I decided I had to take a shot of it.

I didn't take more shots inside the church because I have taken some and shown them in the past.

On the Sunday after I took this shot, the statue is taken in procession through the older streets of the parish.

This weekend is the festa of San Ġwann, where I live. Tonight, Saturday - the eve of the festa - I hope Christine will be willing to go and watch the fireworks.

