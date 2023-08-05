Previous
BALLUTA FESTA - OUR LADY OF CARMEL by sangwann
BALLUTA FESTA - OUR LADY OF CARMEL

Another shot from last Friday before last.
I went to have a look inside the Ballluta parish church and as soon as I saw the statue of Our Lady of Carmel with it's shadow I decided I had to take a shot of it.
I didn't take more shots inside the church because I have taken some and shown them in the past.
On the Sunday after I took this shot, the statue is taken in procession through the older streets of the parish.
This weekend is the festa of San Ġwann, where I live. Tonight, Saturday - the eve of the festa - I hope Christine will be willing to go and watch the fireworks.
Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and a great shadow. I love all the intricate details. You sure have a fair amount of festa in Malta.
