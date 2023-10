AT THE TOP OF MONTE CAROSELLO

Day 2 ( 3nd September, 2023) of our Livigno holiday.

One can almost breathe the fresh air just looking at the picture. And the view from top of the mountain was even more beautiful. Here is were the cable car journey up the mountain ended. Being a Sunday the place was very alive with people.

