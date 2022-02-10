Previous
It's all mine by seacreature
Photo 1864

It's all mine

Sunbirds bickering at the sugar water feeder. The larger Malachite Sunbird is establishing his dominance when the little Lesser Double Collared Sunbird attempted to dip his beak in as well
Desi

@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of the action at your feeder.
February 11th, 2022  
