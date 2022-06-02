Sign up
Photo 1979
Morning Has Broken
The other side of sunrise. Can't shoot the sun rising at the kitchen window because my view is still blocked with scaffolding and nets 6 months after they first erected scaffolding to deal with spalling issues
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
Desi
@seacreature
Another ShutterCal Refugee looking for a place to fuel my SC addiction
Photo Details
Tags
cape town
,
table mountain
